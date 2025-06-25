New Telegraph

June 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Edo: Police Arrest…

Edo: Police Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists

The Edo State Police Command yesterday arrested four suspected cultists at various locations in Auchi.

A statement by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said the arrests were made during a joint operation by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command, Jattu and Auchi divisions.

He said intelligence revealed that the suspects were responsible for cult violence in Auchi and its environs.

The statement read, “On the 22/06/2025, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit in a joint operation with Jattu and Auchi Divisions embarked on a houseto-house arrest of cultists.

“These four suspects were arrested in various locations in Auchi. They are Musa Murphy (25 years) of 35, Ogeneni area, Jattu, Auchi, a member of Arobaga Confraternity, Gabriel Moses (25) of Ecocota-Community, Auchi, a member of Aye Confraternity, Michael Ayo (23) of 1 Emeke Uzuire, Auchi, a member of Eiye Confraternity and Philip Sunday (24) of Ebira camp, Auchi, a member of Vikings Confraternity.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Kwara: Kidnap Victim, Vigilante Killed In Gun Battle With Abductors
Read Next

Group Rescues 13-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Disfigured By Guardian In Imo
Share
Copy Link
×