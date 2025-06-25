Edo: Police Arrest 4 Suspected Cultists

Share

The Edo State Police Command yesterday arrested four suspected cultists at various locations in Auchi.

A statement by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said the arrests were made during a joint operation by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the command, Jattu and Auchi divisions.

He said intelligence revealed that the suspects were responsible for cult violence in Auchi and its environs.

The statement read, “On the 22/06/2025, operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit in a joint operation with Jattu and Auchi Divisions embarked on a houseto-house arrest of cultists.

“These four suspects were arrested in various locations in Auchi. They are Musa Murphy (25 years) of 35, Ogeneni area, Jattu, Auchi, a member of Arobaga Confraternity, Gabriel Moses (25) of Ecocota-Community, Auchi, a member of Aye Confraternity, Michael Ayo (23) of 1 Emeke Uzuire, Auchi, a member of Eiye Confraternity and Philip Sunday (24) of Ebira camp, Auchi, a member of Vikings Confraternity.

