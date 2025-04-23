Edo Police Arrest 30-Year-Old For Alleged Car Theft

Share

The Edo State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, identified as Friday Bassey, for allegedly stealing a white Toyota Hilux van.

The arrest was made on Wednesday following an intelligence-led operation by officers of the Aduwawa Divisional Police Station.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, the operation culminated in the recovery of the stolen vehicle, which bears the registration number EDO 757 EA.

According to the statement, the vehicle had been reported stolen on April 14, 2025, at approximately 5:50 a.m., from where it was parked along Palace Road, Uteh, off Upper Mission Extension in Benin City.

“On April, 22, 2025, in a painstaking technical intelligence-driven operation, operatives of the Aduwawa Divisional Police Station successfully recovered a white coloured Toyota Hilux with registration number EDO 757 EA and arrested one Friday Bassey, 30 years,” the statement read in part.

Yamu added that the suspect has made useful statements during preliminary investigations, which are expected to aid further inquiries into the incident.

The Edo State Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to combating vehicle theft and ensuring the safety of residents across the State.

