Edo Police Arrest 3 Suspected Cultists, Recover Arms, Ammunition

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested three persons suspected to be members of the Manphite secret cult confraternity in Benin City.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the suspects, identified as Bright Amadin, 34; Brown Amadin 29; Stanley Omoregie, 27, were arrested in a place they converged to “forcefully initiate innocent citizens to mark their anniversary.”

The statement added that one Pump- Action gun, three live cartridges, and some clothes with Manphite insignia were recovered from the suspects.

The statement read in part: “On 11/05/2023 the Officer-in-charge of Command Intelligence Rapid Response Squad received information that some cultists who are members of Manphite secret cult confraternity had planned to converge in an undisclosed location in Benin city to carry out the attack on their perceived rival secret cult members and to forcefully initiate innocent citizens to mark their anniversary.

“The operatives commenced technical intelligence in order to foil their plans, and on 12/05/ 2023 at about 0230hrs, the operatives arrested three of the member cult, at Okabere community, Upper Sakponba Road Benin City.”

The Spokesman said a concerted effort was ongoing in arresting members at large, adding that “sooner, the suspects would be processed to court.”

The statements added that the arrested suspects have confessed to being members of the dreaded Manphite secret cult.