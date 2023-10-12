Edo Police Arrest 25-Years-Old Suspected Kidnapper With UK Residence Permit

The operatives of Edo State Police Command have arrested a 25-year-old Fulani herdsman, Idris Amedu, over his alleged involvement in a series of bloody kidnappings in the Niger Delta region.

The suspect, popularly known as Dogo, was alleged to be the head of a notorious kidnapping syndicate which allegedly killed some policemen during their recent operations.

Dogo who was previously declared wanted by the police, was arrested at Ahor Community near Benin City, when he emerged from a bush with a bag containing items allegedly belonging to one of his victims at about 10 pm on 20 September.

His arrest followed a reliable intelligence report received by detectives at Egba Police Station in the Uhunmwonde local government area of the state.

Items recovered from the suspect include eight different ATM cards of local and foreign banks, a foreign driving license, a British residence permit, foreign cards bearing Mr. Afam Ogbu (with photograph), and Mrs. Ogbu Mary Theresa, passport photographs of a white lady and that of three young black men.

Also recovered are a company’s staff I.D. card with a photograph and name of Oguejiofor John Uchenna and an ATM card belonging to one Favour Obayuwana, international passports of foreigners, a pair of female wedding rings and necklaces.

Idris who spoke only in Hausa language, denied involvement in the series of kidnappings, claimed he picked up the bag by the roadside and was on his way to a nearby police station to hand it over to the law enforcement agents when the police nabbed him.

The Edo State Police spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed that the suspect had been on the Command’s wanted lists for a long time, said: “Investigation has commenced, and the suspect will soon be charged to court.”