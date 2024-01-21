Edo Police Arrest 20-Years-Old Fake Spiritualist For Defrauding Woman

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a fake spiritualist, Emmanuel Ebeagbor (20) also known as Dr Walock, for defrauding a woman of N240,000 and threatening to upload her nude video on the internet.

The suspect was arrested at Uromi, by Intelligent Rapid Response Squad while investigating a case of cyberstalking reported at the station.

The State Commissioner of Police. CP Funsho Adegboye said the suspect on the internet requested the sum of N240,000, from a lady to solve her spiritual problem of having a constant nightmare.

“The victims transferred the money to him through his bank account.

He said after collecting the money, the suspect also demanded her nude video when she was having a bath for spiritual cleansing and promised to delete it after use.

He said the victim actually did as she was instructed but two weeks later, the suspect started blackmailing her and demanded N400,000, threatening to upload her nude video on the internet if she refused to comply.

During the investigation, the complainant’s nude video and video of other ladies who were the suspect victims were found in the suspect phone.

He said the suspect would be would be charged in court soon.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said he introduced himself to the woman that he was a spiritualist, promising to help her.