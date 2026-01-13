Edo Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Faking Kidnap

The Edo State Police Command has arrested 18-year-old Obehi Odine for staging her own kidnapping and demanding a ransom of ₦10 million, while 11 others were apprehended as members of an organized kidnapping syndicate.

In a statement on Tuesday, the state command’s PPRO, Eno Ikoedem, said that the teenager confessed to fabricating the incident to extort money.

In a related operation in Ubiaja, a bush-combing exercise led by the Divisional Police Officer in collaboration with the Nigerian Military and Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) yielded significant results.

A concealed forest enclave, identified through drone intelligence as a suspected kidnapping and logistics base, was stormed, leading to the arrest of 11 male suspects.

The Police also recovered numerous exhibits, including 24 Dane guns, 17 cutlasses, three battle axes, gun powder, torch lights, mobile phones, solar panels, assorted charms, one motorcycle, and ₦209,700 in cash.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, warned the public against making false kidnapping reports, noting that such actions waste security resources, divert attention from genuine emergencies, and create unnecessary panic. He emphasized that perpetrators will be prosecuted accordingly.

The Police Command reiterated its commitment to technology-driven policing, intelligence-led operations, and forest domination to dismantle criminal networks in the state.

Members of the public are urged to provide credible information through the following lines: Emergency Control Room: 08077773721, 08037646272; Public Complaints Bureau (PCB): 08150999335; Complaints Response Unit (CRU): 08100389992.