Edo Police Arrest 13 Suspects Over Death Of 23-Year-Old, Protest

The Edo State Police Command has arrested 13 suspects in connection with the crisis that erupted following the killing of a 23-year-old man, Chigozie Ifeonu, in Ogheghe Community, Upper Siluko Road, Benin City.

The violent clash, which occurred on Wednesday, reportedly began after a disagreement between the deceased and a youth of Northern extraction turned deadly. The suspect allegedly stabbed Ifeonu during the altercation, sparking outrage and reprisal attempts by angry youths in the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the victim was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The statement read:

“The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that normalcy has been restored to Ogheghe Community, Upper Siluko Road, Benin City, following a violent incident that occurred on 28th October 2025, at about 1645hrs.

One male victim, Chigozie Ifeonu, aged 23 years, was stabbed in the chest during the disturbance. He was immediately rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital for medical attention, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead by a medical doctor. His corpse has since been deposited at the UBTH mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Swift response by the Area Commander, Ekiadolor Area Command, ACP Garba Umaru, alongside Operation Rescue Teams, operatives from Ogida Division, and other tactical units ensured the immediate restoration of peace and protection of lives and property in the area.

A total of thirteen (13) suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, while the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section, State Criminal Investigation Department, Benin City, for discreet investigation.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Monday Agbonika, commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured that the command would ensure justice is served.

He appealed to residents of Ogheghe and its environs to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, assuring that the police remain committed to maintaining peace and order across the state.