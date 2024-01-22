Edo Police Apprehend 18 Suspects For Various Crimes

In the past month, the Edo State Police Command has detained at least eighteen people on suspicion of a variety of crimes.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Funsho Adegboye made this known in a statement issued to reporters on Monday regarding the arrest in Benin.

According to Adegboye, the number of the arrested suspects included ten people who had been detained on charges of inciting cults and intimidating state citizens.

He said that the command’s agents had also apprehended two suspected kidnappers and, in a different instance, neutralized some during a gunfight that resulted in the victim’s rescue.

READ ALSO:

According to the commissioner, the agents also detained a 20-year-old suspect for cyberstalking in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

He added that the suspect had asked his victim, a woman, on the internet for N240,000 to help her with her spiritual issue of having nightmares all the time. He also said that during the period under review, the command had also found five weapons and six rounds of ammunition among other things.

“The police command in Edo, in a bid to rid the state of criminal elements has made some modest achievements.

“These included the arrest of kidnappers, cultists, armed robbers, illegal possessor of firearms, as well as recovery of firearms and other dangerous weapons,” he said.

According to Adegboye, among the suspects were four individuals who reportedly stole N20 million from Michael Ebenezer and a serial fraudster who allegedly conned a public servant out of N2 million by pretending to assist in obtaining a visa for her to travel to Spain.

According to the commissioner, the agents also detained a 20-year-old suspect for cyberstalking in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area.

He added that the suspect had asked his victim, a woman, on the internet for N240,000 to help her with her spiritual issue of having nightmares all the time. He also said that during the period under review, the command had also found five weapons and six rounds of ammunition among other things.