Edo Pledges To Probe Cultism Attack On Businesswoman

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday promised to fight cultism and inhuman treatment.

The Administrator, Office of the First Lady, Mrs Edesili Anani, said this when she visited Tina Uyi, who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital on account of being set ablaze by her ex-husband.

Anani said the state government would not leave any stone unturned but to ensure all the necessary laws are applied in accordance with the provision of the ‘Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law as enshrined’. She said: “There is zero tolerance for Gender Based Violence in the state.

“You will recover and bounce back, when there is life there is hope. I assure you justice will be served, we are standing with you.”

In a viral video, an international business woman Uyi Tina was married to a man identified as Osaro Awughian, but the marriage broke up due to irreconcilable differences.

