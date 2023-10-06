Edo Plans Exchange Programmes for Youths

Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, Hon. Zubairu Dada Abubakar, has said the state government is planning to introduce exchange programmes for training and re- training of youths in the state.

He disclosed this when the state Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Foluke Oladeinde, led her management team on a familiarization visit to the Commissioner in his office in Benin City. Acvording to him, “we are working with Edo citizens in the United States of America to introduce programmes for youths in Benin, Owan, Ishan and Afemai to assist them with scholarships and remote jobs that will make it possible for them to work from here.

“We are going to start with 18 youths, one per local government and later, one per ward across the state. “As a Ministry, our primary assignment is to give youths hope, to rekindle confidence in them. We know the problems of the youths, cultism, cybercrime and drug abuse, especially now, because of the economy.

“We know that not all of the youths are bad, but the good ones live in the same society with the bad ones. The only way we can curb peer pressure is to do what we can to positively affect their lives and to redirect their focus positively.”

He said the only way this could be done is to build the hope of the youth and let them see a bright future, adding that they are leaders of today and with that hope in their mind they will be positively focused instead of being negative.