Edo PDP Welcomes Court Judgment On National Convention

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) backing the faction led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and South-South Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, has welcomed the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the party’s recent national convention.

The faction, in a press statement issued on Friday by its State Chairman, Bar. Nosakhare Ogieva-Okunbor described the ruling as a boost to internal order and unity within the party.

This is as the faction called on party members to support Abdulraman Mohammed as National Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary, in line with the court’s decision.

According to the statement, the faction congratulated Mohammed on the affirmation of his leadership and commended his efforts at reconciliation and rebuilding party structures nationwide.

“This ruling provides much-needed clarity and judicial endorsement, reinforcing the principles of internal order, constitutional due process, and unity within our great party.

“It represents a timely and decisive intervention that strengthens our foundation, restores confidence among members and enhances our collective capacity to rebuild and reposition for future victories.

“We extend our warm congratulations to Alhaji Abdulraman Mohammed on this well-deserved affirmation of his leadership. His steady hand, commitment to broad-based reconciliation, and focused efforts to rebuild party structures nationwide have earned him the trust and respect of members across all zones.

“Similarly, the confirmation of Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Secretary solidifies the administrative framework necessary for effective coordination and renewed organisational vigour,” the statement added.

“At this pivotal moment, we call on all members, supporters, and stakeholders of the PDP to unite behind the affirmed National Caretaker Committee. Unity of purpose is indispensable to our mission of repositioning the party, strengthening internal democracy, and restoring our widespread national appeal.

“This judgment opens a new chapter of collective renewal. We urge every committed member to embrace this opportunity, uphold party discipline, and work collaboratively for the greater good of the PDP.”