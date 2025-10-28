Edo PDP Urges Okpebholo To Secure Edo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Governor Monday Okpebholo to prioritize the security of lives and property in the state by adopting and improving on the security model of the immediate past governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The party said such an approach would help curb the rising cases of kidnapping and other violent crimes currently ravaging the state.

Speaking at a press briefing in Benin City, the newly elected Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Barr. Dan Osa-Ogbegie, emphasized that “government is a continuum.” He urged Governor Okpebholo to strengthen the security architecture and other developmental policies inherited from the Obaseki administration, warning that Edo people continue to suffer the consequences of policy inconsistencies.

Osa-Ogbegie also accused the governor of allegedly spending public funds to purchase over 600 vehicles for political godfathers and other politicians in the state.

“Edo is in a dangerous season of governance by propaganda and incompetence under the APC.

The government has stalled progress and erased the achievements of the Obaseki-led administration in land reforms, civil service reforms, urban renewal projects, and efforts to attract private investors to spur economic growth and development.

The PDP will not merely criticize but will propose alternative policies rooted in the Constitution, justice, and the people’s welfare,” he said.

The PDP spokesperson further alleged that the Okpebholo administration is spending over ₦1 billion to rebuild a hotel belonging to a non-state actor and has released ₦2.5 billion to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), while teachers remain unpaid and critical infrastructure such as roads and hospitals are neglected.

While appealing to journalists for fairness and accuracy in reporting the party’s activities, Osa-Ogbegie assured that the PDP would engage the APC-led Edo State government constructively and responsibly.

“We will not criticize for the sake of criticism but will do so objectively and accurately, without resorting to insults.

I appeal for objectivity and courage in reporting Edo’s realities. Do not let fear or favour compromise your professional ethics. The press must tell Edo people the truth, not sponsored narratives.

The PDP respects freedom of the press and will defend it whenever it is threatened.

Our responsibility as Edo people is clear, to rescue truth from propaganda, competence from mediocrity, and hope from the ashes of bad governance. Together with the media, we will do just that,” he stated.