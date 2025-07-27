Edo PDP Unveils Campaign Council For Edo Central Senatorial By-Election

With a few weeks to the August 16 by-election in the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has unveiled its Campaign Council for the Edo Central race.

The party, currently grappling with internal crises, said the newly constituted council is tasked with securing victory in the senatorial contest.

According to a statement by the acting Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, Senator Clifford Ordia, a former two-term senator who represented the district, has been named chairman of the council. Hon. Joe Edionwele, a former House of Representatives member for Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency, will serve as Director-General of Operations.

Other key members include Barr. Lawson Ogedengbe; Hon. Patrick Iluobe, a former lawmaker from Esan North-East Constituency I; and Hon. Victor Emonvon. Also appointed are PDP chairmen across the five LGAs in Edo Central, Matthew Evbhotemen (Esan Central), Clifford Inegbedion (Esan North-East), Lawrence Odiaze (Esan South-East), Ikhajangbe A. Andy (Esan West), and Liberty Ogboh (Igueben).

To bolster its media engagement, the party announced a Directorate of Publicity, Media and Strategy, comprising Thadeus Irabor, Akin Anenih, Omonkhua Fredrick, Morrison Omowele, and Ehinomen Olumese.

Nehikhare expressed confidence in the team’s capacity to run an effective campaign, stating: “The Edo PDP is confident that this team, under the capable leadership of Senator Clifford Ordia, will drive a robust, issue-based campaign that resonates with the aspirations of the people of Edo Central.”