Edo PDP To Police: Stay Away From Saturday’s Controversial Bye-Election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has issued a stern warning to the state Police Command, urging it not to participate in any form in the Local Government by-elections scheduled for Saturday, declaring the exercise as illegal and in defiance of a valid court order.

This follows a restraining order issued by the Edo State High Court on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, halting the conduct of the controversial elections across 59 wards in the state. The ruling came in response to an ex parte application brought before the court by the PDP, challenging the legality of the planned elections.

Justice Mary Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge, issued the interim injunction against the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) and the state government.

The PDP’s legal team—comprising Oluwole Osaze Uzzi, Michael Ekwemuka, and P. W. Akwuen—argued that the tenure of the current councillors remains valid until September 2026 and that any move to declare their positions vacant and conduct fresh elections would be in violation of the law.

The judge ruled in favour of the PDP’s request, stating that the applicants had presented adequate grounds for judicial intervention. The matter has now been transferred to the Chief Judge of Edo State for reassignment to a regular court, with the next hearing date fixed for September 30, 2025.

In a formal letter dated Friday, September 19, and addressed to the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, the state chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, called on the police to uphold the court’s directive by steering clear of the planned electoral process.

“I write on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party, Edo State Chapter, to bring to your attention and emphasise the subsisting order of the High Court of Edo State restraining the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission and the Edo State Government from conducting any purported Local Government by-elections in 59 wards across the state,” Aziegbemi stated.

He continued, “On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Justice Mary E. Itsueli, sitting as a vacation judge of the Edo State High Court, granted an order in Suit No. B/247M/2025, restraining EDSIEC and the State Government from going ahead with the planned by-elections.

“The Honourable Court further held that the tenures of the duly elected councillors in the affected wards subsist until September 2026, and therefore, any attempt to declare their seats vacant or to conduct fresh elections would be unlawful and unconstitutional.

“The Court categorically ordered that the Respondents are to stay further actions and are restrained from conducting the election or taking any further steps in connection with the planned Local Government by-election across 59 wards in the Local Government Areas of Edo State, pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.’

“The substantive matter has since been referred to the Honourable Chief Judge for assignment to a regular court, with a return date fixed for September 30, 2025.

“In the light of the foregoing, we respectfully call on your esteemed office to refrain from lending any form of support, deployment, cover, or legitimacy to this illegal exercise.

“Any participation by security agencies in the purported elections would amount to aiding and abetting contempt of court and undermining the rule of law.

“We trust that, as neutral institutions of state committed to upholding law and order, you will ensure that your men and officers do not participate in or provide security for this unlawful process. The integrity of our democracy, the sanctity of judicial pronouncements, and the credibility of security institutions must be preserved.

“Copies of the court order are attached here in,” he concluded.