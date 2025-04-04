Edo PDP Rejects Tribunal’s Verdict, Proceeds To Appeal Court

Share

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter, yesterday, rejected the judgment of the election petition tribunal.

The Edo State election tribunal, sitting in Abuja yesterday, upheld the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo and threw out the PDP and it’s governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo’s petitions.

The PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said that its candidate, was duly elected by the majority of the voters in the September 21, 2024 governorship election.

He said the PDP was certain that it sufficiently proved its case before the tribunal. Aziegbemi noted that although the party holds the judiciary in the highest esteem as a political party and respect the judgment, it completely disagrees with the decision of the tribunal.

According to him, without any doubt, the party’s candidate, in the election, was duly elected by the majority of the voters in that election. He said: “We are also certain that we sufficiently proved our case before the tribunal.

