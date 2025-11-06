Edo PDP Organizing Sec Knocks Protesters, Clarifies MOWAA’s Role On Returned Artifacts

The Organizing Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and former Commissioner in the Godwin Obaseki administration, Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, has faulted groups protesting the planned commissioning of the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA), saying the facility was not established to house the Benin artifacts being returned to the Oba of Benin’s palace.

Speaking on Thursday in Benin City, Ifaluyi-Isibor said the protesters had been misled, insisting that MOWAA’s purpose was to promote and preserve West African art and culture, not to take possession of the repatriated artifacts.

“MOWAA will not house the returned artifacts as they remain in the custody of the Oba of Benin,” he stated. “It will, however, complement the Benin art tradition and amplify what we have to offer to the rest of the world.”

He explained that MOWAA is a non-profit, independent trust, modeled after other global museums, with a vision to preserve culture, history, and creativity while connecting local artisans to global markets.

“MOWAA’s goal is to preserve, protect and share culture, history, science, and arts with the world. It will host exhibitions, fashion shows, and creative events that will attract tourists and boost commerce in Edo State,” he added.

Ifaluyi-Isibor also clarified that MOWAA’s governance structure ensures independence and inclusivity.

According to him, trustees were drawn from the private sector and international community, with board seats reserved for the Edo State Government, the Palace of the Oba of Benin, and independent organizations.

He disclosed that the Edo State Government contributed N3.8 billion during the Obaseki administration to support the museum’s development, while international donors, including the German, U.S., British, and French governments, as well as the Ford, Mellon, and Getty Foundations, contributed over $30 million in charitable funding.

“These were outright gifts, not investments expecting returns,” he said. “None of the donors made contributions for profit or control — their goal was to support cultural preservation.”

Ifaluyi-Isibor described MOWAA as a public good with the potential to create over 25,000 direct and indirect jobs, boost tourism, enhance education, and position Benin City as a global hub for African arts and archaeology.

“Edo people stand to gain the most from MOWAA. It will elevate our state’s global profile, strengthen the local economy, and provide opportunities for artisans and young creatives,” he added.

He urged the protesting groups to verify facts before making allegations, emphasizing that MOWAA belongs to all Nigerians and West Africans, not any single institution or government.