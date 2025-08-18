Edo PDP Loses Pioneer Chairman, Solomon Aguele

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has lost its pioneer State Chairman, Chief Solomon Aguele.

Chief Aguele was said to have passed away recently.

In a statement issued by Dr Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the State PDP Caretaker Committee, the party described Chief Aguele’s passing as a profound loss, not only to the PDP but to the entire political landscape of Edo State.

He said, “Chief Aguele was a committed leader whose steadfastness, wisdom, and devotion to democratic ideals laid the strong foundation upon which our party continues to stand today.

“His leadership during the formative years of our great party in Edo State was pivotal to the growth and successes recorded”.

The PDP expresses deep sorrow over the demise of Chief Aguele and highlights his enduring legacy of dedication, humility, and loyalty.

The party extended heartfelt condolences to his family, close associates, and the broader political community, noting that contributions to both the PDP and Edo State would not be forgotten.

“Chief Aguele will be remembered for his humility, loyalty, and enduring contributions to the PDP and to the development of Edo State,” Dr. Aziegbemi stated.

“Chief Aguele who served as the Edo PDP chairman from 1999 to 2007, will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to democratic principles and instrumental role in building the party’s foundation during its formative years.

“Under his leadership, the PDP in Edo State gained significant traction and established structures that have sustained the party’s operations for over two decades. ” He concluded.