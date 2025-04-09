Edo PDP Lawmaker Defects To APC

Share

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday increased its representation in the State House of Assembly to 14 members following the defection of Kingsley Osamwonyi, who represents Uhunmwode Constituency, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Speaking during the defection ceremony held at the party secretariat in Benin, the State Chairman of the APC, Jarrett Tenebe, described the occasion as an epoch-making event and a significant milestone in the political evolution of the APC in Edo State.

Tenebe congratulated the people of Edo for the successes recorded at the tribunal and lauded their support throughout the legal process, saying that a new chapter had been added to the growing history of the party in the State.

He lauded the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as the “new sheriff in town,” whose governance style has been emulated by the Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

According to him, in just a few months in office, the Okpebholo-led administration has made remarkable developmental progress that has left opposition parties trailing behind.

Tenebe said the defection of Osamwonyi was a reflection of the ongoing crisis and internal disunity within the PDP, which has made it difficult for its members to realize their political aspirations.

He noted that Osamwonyi’s move was in accordance with Section 68 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), and praised his decision as a commitment to the advancement of the State.

Welcoming Osamwonyi into the APC fold, Tenebe called for continued unity and support for the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu, and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to backing Governor Okpebholo in implementing his five-point agenda and campaign promises.

He assured the new entrant that the APC remains a united and inclusive family where there is no segregation or victimization.

In his remarks, Kingsley Osamwonyi expressed joy at returning to the APC, describing it as a homecoming.

He noted that his political career began in the party and likened his return to that of a prodigal son.

Osamwonyi cited the internal divisions within the PDP from the National level down to Local Government Areas as the main reason for his defection.

He said his decision was guided by the need to align with the development-oriented governance of Governor Okpebholo, stressing that he joined politics not for personal gain but to attract democratic dividends to his constituents in Uhunmwode.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged Jarrett Tenebe to Court over the alleged illegal invasion, eviction, and takeover of its secretariat located at No. 49 Airport Road, Benin City.

The party, in a writ of summons dated February 14, 2025, is demanding over ₦900 million in damages, including ₦300 million as special damages for office equipment such as computers, generators, and laptops, which were allegedly carted away or destroyed during the invasion.

The PDP also requested a perpetual injunction restraining Tenebe and his agents from further trespassing or conducting any business within the premises.

According to court documents, the PDP is seeking a declaration that it remains the rightful occupant of the property, which it leased from Mr. Ena Agbontan.

The party further claimed that the eviction of its staff on January 16, 2025, amounted to trespass and a violation of its right to peaceful occupation, demanding ₦500 million as general damages.

Additional reliefs sought include the cost of emergency accommodation at Etano Hotel, GRA, Benin City, totaling ₦90 million for 30 days, and ₦5 million daily from February 13, 2025, until judgment is delivered. The PDP is also praying the court to restore its rights to possession of the property and issue an order of perpetual injunction against further interference by the defendant.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

