Edo PDP Kicks As Elected Councilors Get Certificates Of Return

Despite protests in some quarters, including from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the 63 elected councilors in the bye-election conducted by the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) last Saturday were ysterday issued Certificates of Return The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had earlier gone to court to stop the bye-election maintaining that the tenure of the elected councilors will end in September, 2026.

But, the EDSIEC, in a press statement said the order was granted without affording it to be heard and that it has taken steps through its legal representatives to file a motion on notice “seeking to discharge the exparte order and ensure accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.”

As early as 7 am, the elected councilors were already at the office of EDSIEC situated along Airport Road, Benin City where the Chairman, Hon Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, represented by Hon (Dr) Ikhuoriah Solomon, urged them to give proper representation to the people. He said: “The successful conduct of the 2025 bye-election is not only a testament to the Commission’s efficiency, but also a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in the democratic process.

“Today, as we celebrate the victors of that process, we are also reminded of the important roles they are stepping into to serve, to lead, and to bring meaningful development to their various wards. “To our elected councilors, congratulations once again. Your victory at the polls reflects the confidence your people have in your ability to represent them.

May this Certificate of Return not just be a symbol of success, but a call to action”. But, the PDP in a statement by the acting State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehihkare said hat Saturday’s bye-election was a sham and contempt of court. He said the PDP is suing EDSIEC chairman, Dr Jonathan Aifuobhokhan and Edo State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osaige for contempt of court.