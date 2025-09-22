Edo PDP Kicks As Elected Councillors Get Certificates Of Return

Despite protests in some quarters, including the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, the 63 elected councillors in the by-election conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) last Saturday were on Monday issued Certificates of Return.

The main opposition PDP had earlier gone to court to stop the by-election, maintaining that the tenure of the elected councillors would end in September 2026.

But the EDSIEC, in a press statement, said the order was granted without affording it to be heard and that it has taken steps through its legal representatives to file a motion on notice “seeking to discharge the exparte order and ensure accelerated hearing of the substantive suit.”

As early as 7 am, the elected councillors were already at the office of EDSIEC situated along Airport Road, Benin City, where the Chairman, Hon Jonathan Aifuobhokhan, represented by Hon (Dr) Ikhuoriah Solomon, urged them to give proper representation to the people.

He said, “The successful conduct of the 2025 by-election is not only a testament to the Commission’s efficiency but also a reaffirmation of the people’s trust in the democratic process.

“Today, as we celebrate the victors of that process, we are also reminded of the important roles they are stepping into to serve, to lead, and to bring meaningful development to their various wards.”

“To our elected Councillors, congratulations once again. Your victory at the polls reflects the confidence your people have in your ability to represent them. May this Certificate of Return not just be a symbol of success, but a call to action.”

But, the PDP, in a statement by the acting State Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehihkare, said that the Saturday bye-election was a sham and contempt of court. He said the PDP is suing EDSIEC chairman, Dr Jonathan Aifuobhokhan and Edo State Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Samson Osaige, for contempt of court.

He added, “The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unequivocally condemns the brazen illegality carried out on Saturday, September 20th, 2025, by the impostor Chairman and members of the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), acting in collusion with the Attorney-General of Edo State.

“Despite clear and subsisting orders of the Edo State High Court and the National Industrial Court restraining them from conducting any local government election, these impostors defiantly went ahead to stage a sham exercise and, in reckless disregard for the law, are purportedly preparing to declare winners for the elections.

“This act is nothing short of contemptuous, a direct assault on the judiciary, and a calculated attempt to plunge Edo State into lawlessness. The deliberate disobedience of lawful court orders by public officers who swore to uphold the Constitution is shameful, irresponsible, and cannot go unpunished.

“Accordingly, the Edo PDP has instructed its legal team to immediately commence contempt proceedings against the Chairman and members of EDSIEC, as well as the Attorney-General of Edo State, for their willful disobedience of valid court orders. They must be held personally accountable before the law.” Nehihkare said.