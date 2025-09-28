Edo PDP Inaugurates 14-Member State Executive C’ttee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Saturday inaugurated a newly elected 14-member State Executive Committee, signaling its readiness for the 2027 general elections and the 2028 governorship poll.

The new executive, unanimously endorsed by party stakeholders, is expected to inject what the party described as “tested experience, loyalty, and unflinching commitment” into its leadership structure.

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi was returned as State Chairman, while Victor Enoghoma emerged as Deputy Chairman.

Henry Duke Tenebe was elected Secretary, with Monday Osaigbovo serving as Vice Chairman (South), Evang. Adekunle Oboh as Vice Chairman (Central), and Bar. Richard Anetekhia as Vice Chairman (North). Others include Ogbeide Ifaluyu-Isibor as Organizing Secretary and Bar. Dan Osa-Ogbegie as Publicity Secretary.

Also elected were John Adodo (Financial Secretary), Benedicta Attoh (Women Leader), Bar. Paul Itua (Legal Adviser), Liberty Ogboh (Treasurer), Austin Edosowan (Youth Leader), and Obas Stephen (Auditor).

In his acceptance speech, Chairman Dr. Tony Aziegbemi assured party members that the new executive would not let the party down, stressing its commitment to reclaiming political power.

“We want to tell you that the Edo State PDP will not disappoint you. Our eyes are on the ball. We must remove APC in 2027. We will make sure that we deliver Osadebe Avenue into the hand of PDP in 2028. We’ll work day and night to ensure success,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the newly elected Publicity Secretary, Bar. Daniel Osa-Ogbegie, issued a stern warning to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly its Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadia, and the Edo State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu.

He condemned what he described as “a pattern of insults” directed at opposition figures and vowed to respond robustly going forward.

“I will not allow opposition figures in Edo State to be reduced to punching bags for reckless utterances. From today, every false claim, every half-truth, every attempt to malign opposition voices will be met with facts, records, and a resolute defence of Edo people. Let us put an end to gutter politics and embrace responsible, issues-based debate,” he said.

Osa-Ogbegie also extended an invitation to engage in civil, issue-based political debates.

“I invite you both to a higher ground: let us argue on the economy, infrastructure, fiscal management, and the welfare of our people. Let us leave insults behind and show Edo people that leaders can disagree with honour,” he added.

He described the Governor’s verbal attacks on opposition leaders as “beneath the dignity of his office” and warned that the PDP would henceforth respond vigorously to any such conduct.