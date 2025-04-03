Edo PDP Faults Tribunal Judgement Affirming Okpebholo’s Victory

Share

The Chairman of the Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee, Tony Aziegbemi, has urged the party members to remain resolute in the face of the tribunal’s ruling, describing it as a temporary setback.

Aziegbemi’s remark followed the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal judgment upholding the election victory of Governor Monday Okpehbolo.

New Telegraph recalls that Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the September 16, governorship election in the state.

While acknowledging the judgment, Aziegbemi expressed disagreement with the ruling, reiterating the party’s belief that its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, had won the majority of votes in the election.

Aziegbemi emphasised that the party is prepared to explore all available democratic means to ensure the will of the people of Edo State prevails.

READ ALSO

He called on party members to rise from the temporary setback, promising that the party would challenge the ruling in the appellate court.

“The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal has delivered its ruling on our petition challenging the result of the Edo State Governorship Election of September 21, 2024

“Although we hold the judiciary in the highest esteem as a political party and respect the judgment, we completely disagree with the decision of the tribunal.

“We believe, without any doubt, that our candidate, Asuerinme lghodalo, in the election was duly elected by the majority of the voters in that election, and we are certain that we have sufficiently proved our case before the tribunal.

“It is on the back of this conviction that we call on all our members to quickly rise up from the ashes of this temporary setback as we take our matter to the appellate courts.

“As firm believers in the rule of law and the ultimate superiority of right over wrong, we call on all our supporters to keep hope alive as we explore all available democratic means of enthroning the will of the people of Edo State,” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

