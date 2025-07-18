Edo PDP Elects Ad-Hoc Delegates Ahead Of Bye-Election Primaries

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday conducted ward congresses to elect ad-hoc delegates in preparation for the upcoming primaries for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency bye-elections.

The congress was organised under the supervision of a committee set up by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja. The committee is chaired by Prof. Okumoko Tubo Pearce, with Arc Chinomso Odoemelan serving as Secretary. Other members of the committee include Inemo Dede, Evelyn Promise, and David Omare.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City shortly after the ward congresses, Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, disclosed that a total of 222 ad-hoc delegates were elected across the wards. According to him, 153 delegates were elected from Edo Central Senatorial District, while 69 delegates emerged from Ovia Federal Constituency.

Aziegbemi further stated that the party will hold its local government congress to elect national delegates on July 18, 2025, ahead of the party primaries scheduled for July 21, 2025. The primaries will be conducted by the National Working Committee and will produce the party’s flag bearers for the two National Assembly seats.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced August 16, 2025, as the date for the bye-elections to fill the vacant legislative seats in the National Assembly.

Dr. Aziegbemi commended party members across the wards for their peaceful and enthusiastic participation in the ward congresses, which he described as a testament to the party’s internal cohesion and grassroots strength.

“I want to sincerely thank our party members for their orderly conduct and massive turnout during the ward congresses. They have continued to stand by the party and this remains a great source of pride and encouragement. We were impressed with today’s turnout and extend our utmost appreciation to them for their unwavering commitment, loyalty and support,” he said.

He encouraged members to maintain the same energy and dedication during the national delegate congresses and the bye-elections scheduled for August.

Expressing optimism about the party’s prospects, Aziegbemi said, “We are confident that the PDP will emerge victorious in both Edo Central and Ovia, because these are traditional strongholds of our party. The people know us, they trust the PDP, and have always stood with us. We urge them to come out en masse and vote, so that we can reclaim the seats and once again deliver quality representation to the National Assembly.”

He reaffirmed the PDP’s commitment to conducting transparent and credible primaries and promised that the party would present competent candidates capable of delivering on the expectations of their constituents.