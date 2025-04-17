Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Edo State, led by Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, on Thursday distanced the party from its former National Vice Chairman (South-South), Chief Dan Orbih, declaring that he is no longer a member of the party and lacks the authority to act on its behalf.

The committee also dismissed as “Nollywood-style theatrics” Orbih’s recent donation of a secretariat building to the PDP, describing the gesture as a political charade.

Reacting to a ceremony held on Wednesday, where Orbih reportedly handed over the property to the party, Aziegbemi issued a strongly worded statement disassociating the Edo PDP from both the event and Orbih’s activities.

“Let it be made abundantly clear: Chief Dan Orbih is no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He lacks the authority and standing to rent, donate, or assign any property to the Edo PDP,” the statement read.

Aziegbemi further alleged that the property in question did not genuinely belong to the PDP, but was instead linked to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in Edo State, asserting that Orbih had aligned himself with the ruling party.

“The so-called secretariat he claims to have donated is a facade — it belongs to the party he now openly serves, the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Edo State, where he is nothing more than a political employee,” Aziegbemi said.

The caretaker chairman clarified that Orbih’s tenure as South-South Zonal Chairman officially ended on March 9, 2025, and that the position is now occupied by Chief Emma Ogidi, who currently leads the zonal caretaker committee.

He described Orbih’s actions as a “desperate attempt to distract, disrupt, and destabilize the Edo PDP,” insisting that the state chapter of the party remains united and focused.

“We urge PDP members to disregard the antics of Dan Orbih and not be distracted. Reclaiming our mandate remains our focus. The Edo PDP Caretaker Committee remains united, focused, and fully in charge of the party’s affairs,” the statement concluded.

The controversy comes against the backdrop of ongoing tensions within the PDP in Edo State, following internal divisions and the recent eviction of party leaders from their former secretariat on Airport Road, reportedly under pressure from the APC.

