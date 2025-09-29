The Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Governor of the State, Monday Okpebholo, to provide a detailed explanation on the $250m agreement he signed with the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

The party made this call in a press statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Daniel Osa-Ogbegie, on Sunday, September 28.

According to the statement, the party said the governor’s announcement had “Become a source of embarrassment to Edo people,” stressing that the opposition party would no longer allow opacity in the state’s fiscal dealings.

The party emphasised that although it holds constituted authority in high regard, its ultimate loyalty lies with the people of Edo State.

The statement further warned the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, urging its Publicity Secretary, Peter Uwadiae-Igbinigie, and the Commissioner for Information, Paul Ohonbamu, to prepare for vigorous political engagements.

READ ALSO

He said, “We will demand clarity on the governor’s claim of a $250m investment from Glasgow that has become a source of embarrassment to Edo people at the moment.

“We will question the abandonment of projects initiated under the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, and we will shine light on fiscal management practices that appear to ignore transparency and responsibility.”

“Where government policies uplift people, we will support them. But if governance becomes oppressive, wasteful, or deceptive, we will stand with the people. Gentlemen, the road ahead will be robust. I am prepared for it. I trust you will be, too,” he added.

The Edo State Government announced on September 25, 2025, that Governor Godwin Obaseki had signed a $250 million investment deal at the Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

In addition, New Telegraph gathered that the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, explained that the agreement with EuroAfrica CCI, a network of chambers of commerce across 98 countries, provides a framework for strategic investments in the state over the next three to five years.