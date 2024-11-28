Edo PDP Defend Obaseki Over Stella Obasanjo Hospital

Share

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, faulted Governor Monday Okpebholo and his Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Adam Oshiomhole, for claiming that the immediate-past governor, Godwin Obaseki, did a shoddy job on the recently-inaugurated Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin.

Recall that Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on November 6, 2024, inaugurated the 270-bed hospital, named after his wife, Stella Obasanjo located on Off Sapele Road, Benin City, was rebuilt and expanded by the Obaseki administration.

Following his inauguration as Commissioner for Health, Dr Cyril Adam Oshiomhole inspected the hospital and uncovered construction errors.

The governor who visited the hospital on Tuesday described the inauguration of the hospital by the past administration as a sham.

He pledged to correct the structural defects to reposition the hospital to serve the people better.

Reacting to the comment, the Edo chapter of the PDP in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, said Okpebholo and Oshiomhole lacked the moral grounds to speak on the standards of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital or any other hospital in the state.

“We are appalled and utterly disappointed by the petty, infantile and ignoble behaviour of the Monday Okpebholo-led administration in attempting to diminish the undeniable impact of the Stella Obasanjo Hospital on the state’s healthcare system.

“It is widely acknowledged by anyone who has visited or used the hospital that it ranks as one of the best in the South-South region, if not the entire country and this was made possible by the huge investment made by the immediate-past government of Godwin Obaseki, in upgrading and equipping the hospital to world-class standards.

“We are not surprised by the childish criticism coming from a clueless and incompetent government.” the statement added

