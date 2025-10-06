Edo PDP Crisis Deepens As Wike’s Loyalists Elect Parallel Executive

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State deepened yesterday as members loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike elected a parallel state executive committee led by Nosa Ogieva.

Ogieva and 13 others, under the platform of the Legacy Group, were sworn in at the group’s 2025 State Congress in Benin.

Out of the 14 positions, 11 officers were returned unopposed, while Tony Aziegbemi, Henry Tenebe, and Victor Enoghama contested for the offices of State Chairman, Secretary, and Deputy Chairman, respectively.

A total of 576 delegates from the 192 wards across the state participated in the congress. Ogieva said his leadership would focus on reuniting the party and restoring its electoral strength in the state.

He said: “Our emergence marks a new chapter in Edo PDP. We will not betray this party nor take it for granted.

“We are here to reposition and rebrand the PDP so it can begin to win elections again.”

He urged aggrieved members to put aside differences and work together in the interest of the party, noting that “loyalty and unity remain the bedrock of the PDP.”

Legacy Group leader Dan Orbih blamed former Governor Godwin Obaseki for the crisis tearing the party apart. The ex- PDP National Vice Chairman (SouthSouth) said: “We had a united PDP where everyone related as brothers and sisters until Obaseki joined our party.

“He came in and destroyed everything that was good in the PDP. He sowed the seeds of deep discord and left our umbrella torn and shattered.”