Edo PDP Conducts LG Congress, Vows To Remove APC

The Chairman of the Edo State Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, has expressed confidence that the growing momentum within the party will lead to the removal of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power at both federal and state levels in the 2027 and 2028 elections, respectively.

Aziegbemi made this assertion on Saturday while supervising the PDP’s Local Government Congress held across all 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State.

The congress, which saw the election of new LGA executives and national delegates, was monitored by a delegation from the PDP national headquarters in Abuja, led by Mr Hillary Okute.

At the Oredo Local Government Secretariat, party members gathered in large numbers to elect an 18-member local executive and a national delegate.

“Aziegbemi described the turnout and conduct of the exercise as peaceful and transparent, hailing it as the start of a “rebirth” for the PDP in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

“What you are seeing here is the beginning of the rebirth of PDP in Nigeria,” Aziegbemi said. “Last week, we held ward congresses in all 192 wards of the State, adjudged the best organised ever.

“Today’s local government congress has further shown the excitement, joy, and enthusiasm of our members. This momentum will ultimately drive us to remove the APC both at the federal and state levels in 2027 and 2028, respectively.”

The PDP leader accused the APC-led government of causing widespread economic hardship and hunger in the country. According to him, “Over 60 million Nigerians go to bed hungry every night because of the APC’s clueless government. What we are doing here in Edo is the march to rescue Nigeria.”

Looking ahead, Aziegbemi assured that the upcoming State Congress scheduled for September 27 in Benin City would proceed smoothly.

He emphasised that the event would be peaceful and well-coordinated, serving as a major step toward strengthening party unity before the national convention in Abuja this November.

Also speaking at the congress, Chairman of the LGA Congress Panel, Mr Hillary Okute, commended the organisation and atmosphere of the exercise.

He praised the process as a result of “careful planning, hard work, and dedication,” adding that the spirit of unity and order observed in Edo would serve as a positive example for the party nationwide.

“We are truly amazed at the decorum and spirit of brotherhood here today. We believe this will translate to higher levels, not just for Edo but for Nigeria,” Okute said.