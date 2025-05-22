Edo PDP Condemns Law Enforcement Agents’ Altercation With Youths

Share

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday expressed deep concern over a recent clash between youths and law enforcement agents in Benin City, Edo State.

The incident followed a protest on Tuesday by youths, reportedly internet fraudsters commonly known as “Yahoo boys,” in Isihor, Ovia North East Local Government Area.

The protest was triggered by alleged harassment and intimidation by security agencies, which escalated into violence resulting in the shooting of Lucky Akoda, a 40-year-old keke (tricycle) spare parts seller, and a police officer.

The PDP attributed the growing tension in the city to widespread complaints of police extortion, brutality, and indiscriminate arrests carried out under the pretext of combating cultism and cybercrime.

In a statement made available to journalists in Benin City, Chris Nehihkare, the Publicity Secretary of Edo PDP, said:

“Over the past few weeks, palpable tension has gripped Benin City and its environs, largely due to what many perceive as unchecked actions by law enforcement officers under the guise of combating cultism and cybercrime. This unchecked power has enabled overreach, abuse of authority, and gross violations of citizens’ rights.”

While unequivocally condemning the attacks on law enforcement officers—calling them detrimental to public order and the rule of law—the PDP also held the government accountable for fostering an environment of fear, mistrust, and unrest among the populace.

“Violence from any quarter is unacceptable and does not reflect the peaceful and law-abiding nature Edo State is known for,” the statement added.

The party urged the government to provide leadership that prioritizes the safety, dignity, and rights of all Edo citizens. It condemned any directives to security agencies that escalate tensions instead of calming the situation.

“Leadership is not about issuing threats from behind podiums or playing politics with the lives and properties of citizens. It demands accountability, restraint, and a steady hand in times of crisis. The government must engage stakeholders—including community leaders, civil society, and security agencies—to urgently de-escalate tensions and rebuild trust between the people and those charged with their protection,” the PDP emphasized.

Concluding, the Edo PDP reaffirmed its commitment to peace, justice, and protection for all citizens, calling for an immediate investigation into the events of the past 48 hours.

