Edo PDP Chides Okpebholo For Spending N3.51bn On Travel In Six Months

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo for allegedly spending ₦3.51 billion on travel within the last six months.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, and made available to journalists in Benin City, the PDP described the expenditure as wasteful, especially at a time when the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that Edo State failed to attract any foreign investment in the first half of 2025.

Nehikhare said the revelation was an insult to Edo people, who are grappling with poor infrastructure, inadequate healthcare facilities, decaying schools, delayed salary payments, and erratic power supply.

Citing a national daily’s report based on figures from the state’s website and the NBS, the PDP noted that Edo ranked among the highest spenders on travel behind Lagos, Ogun, Osun, and Kano, yet posted zero capital importation.

“This reckless expenditure is an insult to the good people of Edo State,” the statement read. “Governance is not a jamboree. Leadership demands prudence, vision, and a commitment to prioritising the needs of the people over frivolous indulgences. Edo deserves a government focused on jobs, infrastructure, and quality of life, not one obsessed with globetrotting at public expense.”

The party demanded that the government halt what it described as wasteful spending, publish details of the trips, and redirect funds toward bridging the state’s infrastructure gap.

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, dismissed the PDP’s position as “hypocritical” and accused the party of moral grandstanding.

“It is ironic that the PDP, whose years of misrule and monumental corruption left Edo in ruins, now attempts to lecture the people on governance, accountability, and prudent spending,” he said. “Senator Okpebholo’s administration is one of action, purpose, and vision. The claims by the PDP are false and baseless.”

According to Itua, every kobo spent on official engagements, local or international, is strategically aimed at forging partnerships, attracting investments, and securing opportunities for Edo’s long-term growth.

“Unlike the PDP era, where foreign trips were little more than shopping expeditions and family vacations, officials of this government travel with clear objectives, measurable results, and an unwavering commitment to the people’s progress,” he added.