Edo PDP Chairman’s Kidnap: Imosogie, Uwadiae Speaks On Release

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in Edo State, Owere Dickson Imasogie, has urged Edo people not to read political meaning to Dr Tony Aziegbemi’s kidnap as it was clear that his abductors carried out the act for monetary gains.

He stated that he has visited the PDP Chairman and is happy that he has reunited with his family, noting that he is in good health.

Imasogie who said that the occurrence would not affect the party’s chances of winning the governorship election on September 22 noted that Aziegbemi’s release has brought life back to the party, urging supporters to remain steadfast.

According to him, “I will caution everyone not to attach political meaning to Aziegbemi’s kidnap. I am sure his abductors did it for money. I have visited him and I am happy that he is back and he has reunited with his family.

“This occurrence will not affect the party’s chances of winning the governorship election. We have a good candidate and I can tell you that PDP will win the election,” he added.

The Publicity Secretary of the Edo State All Progressives Congress, Peter Uwadiae expressed happiness over the release of the chairman, noting that it was unfortunate that the chairman of the ruling party in the state could be kidnapped in the heart of Benin.

He said, “The Edo people are quite happy and my party members are not an exception because the position of the PDP chairman is very strategic in our political life in the state. That he has been successfully released unhurt is a plus to our existence.

“But beyond that, what this signpost is the fact that there is serious insecurity in Edo State which of course the government must not pay lip service to.

“It is quite unfortunate that the chairman of the ruling party can be kidnapped at the heart of Benin City and he stayed in the abductor’s den for days. That is quite alarming and worrisome to us the common men on the street. If that could happen to him, then what do you expect of us?

“It is most unfortunate too that the government of the day that has been well equipped in terms of financial remuneration from the federal purse for taking care of security challenges in the state is doing nothing absolutely to ensure that the lives and properties of Edo citizens are protected.

“Why would it be that at this critical time of our political evolution, when elections are around the corner, this kind of act could be happening, in the heart of the city? It is becoming one kidnap too many in Edo and that is why the opposition parties not only APC, but the Labour party have asked that measures should be taken to forestall feature occurrence,” he concluded.