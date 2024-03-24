Edo PDP Chairman’s Abductors Demand N500m Ransom

The abductors of the Edo State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi, have reportedly demanded the sum of 500 million naira as ransom before he will be freed

The kidnappers were said to have opened talks with his family members on Friday, March 22.

A family source who asked not to be named disclosed this on Sunday to some journalists in Benin City, the state capital.

He however did not speak on what the family members are doing to raise the ransom sum or if the party, the PDP is doing anything to assist them.

When contacted, the State Police Command spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police is not aware of the ransom demand.

“I am not aware of any ransom demand. I can only confirm What I am aware of,” he said.