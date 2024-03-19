Edo PDP Chairman Kidnap: We’re Trailing The Kidnappers – CP

… Arrests Man with 8 Wraps of Hard Drugs, another with Arms

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Funsho Adegboye on Monday said the police are on the trail of abductors of the state Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Dr Tony Aziegbemi, and will soon get him released unhurt.

CP Funsho Adegboye made the statement at the State Police Headquarters, Benin City, Edo State while parading two suspected criminals arrested by the operatives of the state Command.

The Commissioner said the police is unrelenting in its efforts to make Edo State safe for residents, adding that, “just do whatever you are doing within the ambit of the law, otherwise, you’ll face the full wrath of the law, just to make the citizens of this state to carry on their activities unmolested.”

Recall that Aziegbemi was abducted on Friday night after a late-night meeting at the Edo State Government House, Benin City while close to his residence at Country Home Hotel Road, GRA Benin . Aziegbemi family source on Monday said the abductors had made no contact since the incident.

Parading the two suspects,(Ifeanyi Okafor,42 years from Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, who was caught with eight wraps of India Hemp and Jonathan Rekevwe 23 years, from Delta State, caught with Army Camouflage and guns)CP Adegboye said.

“On the 16th of this month, at about 1800 hours, operatives of Safer Highways, while on stop-and-search duty along Benin/Lagos Expressway, intercepted one white-coloured Toyota vehicle. The operatives recovered three well-concealed wraps of substances later found to be suspected Indian hemp and some other hard drugs.

“The driver of the vehicle, one Ifeanyi Okafor, was arrested and he confessed that he was asked to convey and deliver it to someone in the eastern part of the country.

“Upon further search, after the discovery of the three wraps, this ignited the curiosity of our operatives on the road. Another five wraps were recovered from the extra tyre of the vehicle, making it a total of eight wraps. These are the kind of people who do not want the police to stop a vehicle on the road at all.”

Continuing, CP Funsho Adegboye said, “A spike in criminality has led us to manhunt for most of these criminals. These are very deadly weapons. On the Automatic Double-Barreled gun. Questions were put to him, a search was later carried out and it led to the recovery of these. He accepted that the two guns were given to him by the person who hosted him. Our operatives have been on the trail of the suspect and the long arms of the law will soon catch up with him.

“We have observed that some unscrupulous elements have turned this state into a situation where guns are just like catapults. These are not good for society and we are not going to allow it.

“If you have guns, you’re licensed, please come and submit them because the Inspector-General of Police has directed that we mop up arms.”

Commenting on Aziegbemi’s kidnap, he said, “On the recent kidnap. Crime is a crime, the victim is the victim. We have intensified our patrol. We were not leaving any stone unturned. We are on the trail and I can assure you that in no distance time, we will rescue him unhurt.”

Speaking with journalists, of the suspects, Ifeanyi Okafor, 42 years, said. He was given a waybill to deliver in Asaba, as a commercial driver and was not aware that the content was hard drugs.

“It was a waybill given to me to deliver in Asaba from Lagos. I got to the road when I was caught by policemen and discovered that it was hard drugs. The owner told me that it was shoes and clothes packed inside Ghana-must-Go bags. We have been calling the owner without a response from him. I have given the police the number of the person who gave it to me and the person who I was to deliver it to,” he said.

Also, 23 years old Rukevwe Jonathan who claimed he was a student and was dressed in military camouflage said. “I am not a soldier, but a student. I was arrested in Benin over unlawful possession of firearms and when the police did a home search they recovered some of the guns here.”