Edo PDP Chairman Kidnap: EDSG Steps Up Surveillance, Collaborates With Security Agencies

The Edo State Government on Saturday said the government is working hard to see to the release of the kidnapped Chairman of the State’s Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

New Telegraph recalls that Aziegbemi was kidnapped late Friday night after a meeting in Edo State Government House. He was said to have been trailed close to his GRA residence, before his abduction by the gunmen

The Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare in a press statement on Saturday said the government is working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family.

His statement reads in part: “The government is beefing up security and surveillance across the state to ensure that criminal activities are curbed.

“We encourage residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear and urge them to call the State emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.

“The Government reassures that it is committed to protecting the lives and property of Edo residents and will spare no resources in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”