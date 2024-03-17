Edo PDP Chairman Kidnap: Abductors Yet To Contact Any Family Member

…Ighodalo, LP React

The abductors of the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi are yet to contact any members of his family or political associates almost two days after he was kidnapped close to his house.

As of the time of filing this report on Sunday, a family friend said “As of now, there has not been any contact and I just spoke to my boss who I know will also have needed information and he said that they have not been contacted.

“The family members are as worried as every one of us because they did not also go with his phone, it is with his driver.”

Also when contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said there is no new development yet after the police deployed its tactical team to go into the matter.

Azeigbemi was kidnapped around 11 pm on Friday close to his house around the Country Home Area of Benin City after a late meeting in a government house.

Meanwhile, condemnations have continued to trail the kidnap with the state government saying it was on top of the issue and was “working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family.”

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said “We have also increased surveillance and beefed-up security measures across the State to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice.

“We encourage residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear and urge them to call the State emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.

“The Government reassures that it is committed to protecting the lives and property of Edo residents and will spare no resources in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Also, the PDP governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the September 21, 2024 governorship election, Asue Ighodalo on Sunday condemned the kidnap of

the state party chairman Dr Tony Azeigbemi, describing it as shocking.

In a statement, Ighodalo said “The news of the kidnapping of the Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, on Friday night, was extremely shocking and distressing

“I strongly condemn this dastardly act, and my heart goes out to the Aziegbemi family at this very trying time. I join the family in offering fervent prayers for his safe return.

“I also urge the security agencies to continue to spare no effort in investigating the matter and working assiduously for our dear party chairman’s safe release.”

The Labour Party(LP) in Edo State on its part, described the kidnap as worrisome.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the LP, Comr. Sam Uroupa attributed the ugly development to a lack of good security networks in the state.

The statement said “In spite of the acclaimed security network and alleged empowerment of vigilante boys only used for thuggery and intimidation of voters during the election, lives and properties in the state are not safe.

“That the state Chairman of the ruling party in the state is kidnapped in such a manner is an attestation that Edo State is seriously lacking in the area of security and government that ought to protect the lives and properties of her citizenry. It seems not doing enough to curtail criminal activities in the state.

“This kidnap is one kidnap too many in the State which signposts an overt reminder and wake-up call on Governor Obaseki’s led administration in the state that all is not well, in terms of securing the State which is the primary responsibility of government. The Labour Party therefore reassures the good people of Edo State that if the party is voted into power, the issue of security in the state will be vehemently tackled and kidnapping and other social vices will be things of the past.�