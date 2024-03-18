Edo PDP Chair Kidnap: ‘Abductors Yet To Contact Family’

The abductors of Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Tony Aziegbemi have yet to contact any members of his family or political associates. As of the time of filing this report yesterday, a family friend said: “As of now, there has not been any contact and I just spoke to my boss who I know will also have needed information and he said that they have not been contacted.

“The family members are as worried as every one of us because they did not also go with his phone, it is with his driver.” Police spokesman Chidi Nwabuzor said there was no new development on the matter. Azeigbemi was kidnapped around 11 pm on Friday close to his house in Benin City. A statement by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation Chris Nehikhare said: “We have also increased surveillance and beefed-up security measures across the state to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice.

“We encourage residents to go about their lawful business without fear. “The government reassures that it is committed to protecting the life and property and will spare no resources in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”