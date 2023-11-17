Edo PDP Chair, Aziegbemi Has Compromise, Should Resign – Leaders

Some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State on Friday called for the resignation of the state Chairman of the party, Dr Tony Aziegbemi over comments in a viral video that suggests that he was pledging his support for an Edo Central candidate for the party.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) released its timetable for the Edo State 2024 governorship election,

The leaders said his action was not different from that of the former National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu who openly commended former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal for stepping down for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on the eve of the presidential primaries of the party.

Aziegbemi in the viral video was seen telling a gathering of people believed to be PDP faithful “It is now time to keep our eyes on the ball. From now henceforth it is for all of us to queue behind the governor so that we can make that right choice and PDP should remain in Osadebey Avenue and make sure that that person, that man or woman is one of our own, is of Esan extraction.”

Reacting to this on behalf of the leaders of the party in Oredo local government area, Mr Martins Osakue said “It just proved what I said last week that Aziegbemi is a landlord that has abdicated his position. I know that even before the election of Obaseki, Aziegbemi already had his own agenda to impeach those who brought him into office and this is what we have seen.

“The tendency is that you blame the governor for everything but if Aziegbemi has stood like a chairman and stood for everybody, will this crisis escalate to this level?

“Our position, those of us in Oredo is that we want a free and fair exercise but the chairman has said that the thing must go to a particular place, he has compromised his position so we are saying that he should resign honourably, in the absence of that, the NWC should deal with the deputy chairman, that is why you have the Deputy Chairman.

“This is what has happened in the case of the National Secretary so we appeal to the NWC to do the needful. If Aziegbemi refuses to recuse himself from the exercise, they should remove him from the scene, he should just be an onlooker.”

Reacting to the call, Aziegbemi said “That is democracy in action. I was actually talking about the wish that the next governor would come from Edo Central. The delegates will determine where the candidate will ultimately come from. It is my personal wish which is premised on the spirit of the Edo in us; fairness, equity and justice.”