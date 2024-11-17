Edo PDP Accuses Okpebholo Of Taking Credit For Obaseki’s Projects

Share

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has warned Governor Monday Okpebholo against claiming credit for the construction of Temboga Road and other projects initiated by his predecessor, Godwin Obaseki.

The State Publicity Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Chris Nehikhare, in a statement issued on Sunday criticized Okpebholo’s claim that his administration was flagging off the construction of the 7.5km Temboga Road.

Nehikhare described the statement as deceitful, affirming that the project had already been completed by the previous Obaseki-led government.

He, however, urged Okpebholo to refrain from rewriting the accomplishments of Obaseki’s administration.

READ ALSO

Reacting to the statement, Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, accused Nehikhare of inadvertently disclosing the failures of the Obaseki administration.

“For over a year, the PDP-led administration failed to complete a mere 7.5km road.

“Now, they are embarrassed because Governor Monday Okpebholo is committed to completing abandoned or poorly executed projects by the Obaseki administration.” the statement partly reads

Share

Please follow and like us: