Edo PDP Accuses Okpebholo Gov’t Of Targeting Obaseki’s Legacy

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo of launching what it described as “a coordinated and increasingly reckless campaign” to discredit former Governor Godwin Obaseki and dismantle reforms implemented during his tenure.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dan Osa-Ogbegie, the party alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)–led government is “baiting, distracting and tarnishing” Obaseki because he refused to allow the diversion of state resources into private interests.

The PDP maintained that the former governor’s resistance to political godfatherism remained the root of the hostility.

The party further accused the Okpebholo administration of supervising “acts of sabotage” against key Obaseki-era projects and reforms.

These, it alleged, include disruptions at Saro Farms, the suspension of the Benin Enterprise Park project, hostility toward the Museum of West African Art initiative, and reversals of EdoGIS land reforms, civil service digitalisation, and the EdoBEST basic education programme.

According to the PDP, investor confidence in the state is being eroded by what it described as “political vandalism masquerading as governance.”

The party listed several achievements of the former governor in infrastructure, education, agriculture, health, energy, culture, and public financial management, arguing that Obaseki has remained calm despite sustained provocations.

“Obaseki has maintained dignity and restraint,” the statement said, noting that he continues to engage with Edo citizens locally and abroad by offering what the party called “honest accounts of stewardship.”

The PDP also alleged that the Okpebholo administration is being influenced by “the same figures who demanded unfettered access to Edo’s treasury during previous APC administrations,” insisting that the current political climate in the state is driven by “bitterness, not service; vendetta, not vision.”

Calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene, the party warned that the situation is “overheating the polity and may precipitate a seismic conflagration if not immediately curtailed.”

Reaffirming its support for Obaseki, the PDP stated: “The PDP stands solidly, unequivocally and unapologetically with Mr. Godwin Obaseki. We will not allow his legacy to be undermined by those who contributed nothing to Edo’s progress.”