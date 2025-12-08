Edo Pays Insurance Benefits To Families Of Deceased Workers

Gov. Monday Okpebholo of Edo has presented cheques to 47 families of deceased state workers and awarded scholarships to one member from each family.

Speaking on Thursday in Benin, the governor said the gesture was driven by humanity and a duty to support families who lost loved ones in active service.

He said the event marked a major step in the state’s partnership with Tangerine Life Insurance to strengthen the Group Life Insurance Scheme. “It is not just about insurance.

It is about goodness. What matters is that you receive your entitlements after the painful loss you have suffered. “Today, we are supporting you further by giving scholarships to one member of each family.

This is our way of ensuring you are not left behind,” he said. Okpebholo praised Tangerine Life Insurance for their efficiency, saying the partnership had helped Edo become a leading state in pension and insurance reforms.

The Managing Director of Tangerine Life Insurance, Mr Kehinde Borisade, commended the governor for transforming Edo into a model of pension reform and workers’ welfare.

“Your excellency has shown rare leadership by caring for active workers and the families of those who have passed on. Few states in Nigeria do this,” he said. Borisade said Tangerine Life had paid benefits to 47 families this year, totalling over N200 million, with strong support from the governor.