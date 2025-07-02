Edo Pastor, Woman Stripped Naked Over Alleged Infidelity

A yet-to-be-identified man said to be a pastor and an unidentified married woman were stripped naked in Iguomon Community Benin, Edo for alleged infidelity.

The public humiliation was caught in a viral video that circulated online on Monday.

Some of those who witnessed the scene confirmed to our correspondent that the said pastor had been having an affair with the woman before they were eventually caught.

Angry youths reportedly dragged the pair out of a house, stripped the pastor completely naked, and sat him on the bare floor. The woman was also dragged out, taunted, and later stripped naked by a lady in the mob.

The incident attracted a large crowd, with some residents recording the spectacle on their mobile phones. Marxist Kola Edokpayi of the Talakawa Parliament, who shared the video online, said that jungle justice should not be encouraged as it could lead to death.

He said the incident should have been reported to the police who would investigate the matter and take appropriate steps. He said, “We condemn jungle justice in its entirety.

What the people did in that community cannot be justified. The matter should have been reported to the police who will take appropriate action.”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu, said on Monday that the matter had not been reported to the police as he would not comment based on a viral video.

“The matter has not been brought to the attention of the police yet. I can’t say anything based on a viral video,” he said.