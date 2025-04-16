Edo: Orbih Donates Secretariat As Lawmaker Defects To APC

Share

The crisis rocking the Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened on Wednesday as factional South-South Vice Chairman of the party, Dan Orbih, donated a new state secretariat to the party and warned the caretaker committee headed by Tony Aziegbemi to stop parading themselves as party leaders.

Recall that the national leadership of the PDP, on Saturday, February 22, dismissed claims that it had conducted a South-South Zonal Congress which reportedly brought Orbih and others to power stating that the gathering in Calabar, Cross River State, was not an official party event.

Speaking at the secretariat’s commissioning in Benin City, Orbih accused members of the caretaker committee of colluding with former governor Godwin Obaseki to destroy the PDP, vowing instead to join hands with committed members to rebuild the party.

He said the donation of the facility at 175 Airport Road, Benin City, fulfilled a promise he made recently to concerned leaders and members who were worried about the party’s poor state.

Orbih called on the Acting National Chairman of the PDP to organize a proper congress that would usher in a new state leadership.

“A few weeks ago, I promised to donate a secretariat to the party. Today, I’m happy to say that promise has been fulfilled.

“PDP cannot be a homeless party. On January 17, our former state chairman, Hon. Tony Aziegbemi, was chased out of an office along Airport Road, and since then, Edo PDP has been without a state secretariat,” he said.

“With the official handover of this new secretariat to the Edo PDP, we are closing a sad chapter and beginning a new one.”

Orbih criticized individuals he described as “self-acclaimed leaders” of the PDP, insisting they had no legitimate standing in the party.

“I have seen statements signed by a man calling himself Acting Chairman, and another as Acting Secretary. Let me say as Zonal Vice Chairman (South-South) that these individuals have no authority within the PDP. They are pretenders.

“Those who conspired with Obaseki to kill the PDP in Edo State cannot be caretakers—they are undertakers. And undertakers cannot take care of anything.”

He urged the national leadership to begin the process of rebuilding the party by organizing congresses to elect new, credible leaders in Edo.

“We cannot continue with these characters who collaborated with Obaseki to ruin our party. It’s time for reconstruction and repositioning.”

Reacting, caretaker committee chairman Tony Aziegbemi said, “Our response will come at a time of our choosing. We will let you know, please.”

In another development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State received a boost on Wednesday as Nicholas Asonsere, representing Ikpoba-Okha constituency, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

His defection increased the APC’s numbers in the Edo State House of Assembly from nine to 15, overtaking the PDP, which now has nine members, while Labour Party holds one seat. The change in majority last week prompted a shift in Assembly leadership.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, speaking after receiving Asonsere at Government House, predicted the collapse of the PDP in the state.

He thanked the defectors for joining the APC and assured them of equal opportunities within the party.

“Thank you for choosing the APC. The party will not regret having you. This is a party of unlimited opportunities,” he said.

“When I joined APC, I had no intention of contesting any position, yet I became senator and now governor. Edo people pushed me forward because they believed in development, and that’s what I intend to deliver.”

Governor Okpebholo criticized former Governor Godwin Obaseki, accusing him of deceiving the people with exaggerated claims about education sector reforms.

Earlier at the APC state secretariat, party chairman Emperor Jarret Tenebe described Asonsere’s defection as a major political milestone.

“This is not just another defection—it’s a departure of a political son of two PDP leaders in Edo South: the Deputy Governorship candidate, Osarodion Ogie, and Campaign Director-General, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

“What clearer sign do we need that the PDP is collapsing under the weight of its own failures?” he asked.

He said Asonsere’s defection symbolized the final push to relegate the PDP into political irrelevance in Edo.

