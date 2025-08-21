Edo: One Dead In Renewed Cult Clash As Govt Seals Leaders’ Houses

A renewed cult clash between the Eiye and Maphite confraternities in Evboyare community, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State, has claimed the life of one person.

Chief Press Secretary to the Edo State Governor, Fred Itua, in a statement quoting the Coordinator of the Edo State Government’s Special Security Squad, Idemudia Noah, identified the victim as one Festus.

He described the scene of the clash as “bloody” and disclosed that the residence of the alleged Maphite leader, Felix Aigbedion, had been sealed after intelligence linked him to the violence. Aigbedion has since been declared wanted for allegedly masterminding the assault during a community dispute that escalated into cult violence.

According to Idemudia, security operatives arrived to find Evboyare community deserted, with homes, vehicles, and personal property destroyed. Two locally-made firearms were also recovered from a poultry house identified as a makeshift armory for the cultists.

Acting on further intelligence, the operatives raided an unoccupied building in Egbaen, Egor Local Government Area, where a shrine was discovered behind the premises. The house, reportedly owned by one Marvellous Adetarami, contained a white casket and fetish items allegedly used for initiation rituals and clandestine activities.

Reaffirming the state government’s stance, Idemudia said:

“The administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo is unwavering in its determination to purge Edo State of cult-related violence and criminal syndicates. We have sealed the property of Felix Aigbedion, implicated in the Evboyare clash, as well as the Egbaen residence of Marvellous Adetarami, where a shrine was uncovered. These measures are not symbolic, they are a clear statement that clandestine activities will no longer find sanctuary in Edo State.”

He further revealed that investigations unearthed disturbing evidence of extortion during initiation processes, including forced transfers of money from victims to cultists. He confirmed that the Police had been briefed and are pursuing prosecutions.

Idemudia warned cultists to renounce their membership or leave Edo State, stressing that the government is committed to securing the state for its people and ensuring peace, stability, and a safe environment for commerce and community life.