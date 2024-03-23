Edo, Ondo Guber: Inec Raises Security Concern

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called for early deployment of security personnel and other assets for hitch-free governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja on Friday, explained that such a proactive approach was responsible for the successful conduct of the last elections in the two states in 2020.

“There were no security incidents, materials were delivered promptly, logistics deployed smoothly, polling units opened on time, voters attended to efficiently and results collated and announced transparently,” he recalled. Prof. Yakubu stated that the Edo State governorship is six months away while that of Ondo will hold in eight months’ time, just two months after the Edo poll. He also said that the terrain of the two states differs, noting while there are a few riverine locations in Edo State while two Local Government Areas in Ondo State (Ese Odo and Ilaje) are predominantly riverine.