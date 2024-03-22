Edo, Ondo Guber: INEC Calls For Early Security Deployment For Hitch-Free Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for early deployment of security personnel and other assets for hitch-free governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja on Friday, explained that such proactive approach was responsible for the successful conduct of the last elections in the two states in 2020.

“There were no security incidents, materials were delivered promptly, logistics deployed smoothly, polling units opened on time, voters attended to efficiently and results collated and announced transparently,” he recalled.

Prof. Yakubu stated that the Edo State governorship is six months away while that of Ondo will hold in eight months time, just two months after the Edo poll.

He also said that the terrain of the two states differs, noting while there are a few riverine locations in Edo State, two Local Government Areas in Ondo State (Ese Odo and Ilaje) are predominantly riverine.

“Both Edo and Ondo States have 18 Local Government Areas each,” he disclosed, adding that at the moment, Edo has 2,501,081 registered voters, 192 registration areas/wards and 4,519 polling units while Ondo State has 1,991,344 registered voters, 203 registration areas/wards and 3,933 polling units.

“It is therefore appropriate to acquaint you with the delimitation details to enable early preparations for security deployment,” he told ICCES members.

According to him, while 18 political parties indicated interest to contest the Edo governorship election, 17 out of the 19 registered political parties have indicated interest to participate in the Ondo poll.

He wants the successful conduct of the two elections in 2020 to be replicated this year, adding, “working together, we should ensure that the 2024 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States are an improvement on the success story of 2020.”

Prof. Yakubu promised that there would be further engagements with the security agencies and other members of ICCES at both national and state levels in the next few weeks.

“We look forward to your plans to secure the environment without which INEC cannot successfully conduct elections,” he demanded.