Edo, Ondo, Benue, Taraba Lead As Lassa Fever Cases Rise

Share

…as NCDC confirms 10 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a concerning increase in Lassa fever cases as the country navigates epidemiological week 41 of 2024.

The NCDC said in its latest Lassa Fever Situation Report, published on its official website, that in week 41, 10 new confirmed cases were reported, compared to just seven in the previous week.

The public health agency said the new cases had been recorded across Ondo, Edo, Benue, and Taraba, highlighting a worrying trend as the nation grapples with the virus. Cumulatively, the agency said there had been 174 reported deaths this year, resulting in a case fatality rate (CFR) of 16.8 per cent.

It said this was slightly lower than the 17.2 per cent CFR reported during the same period in 2023. NCDC said: “The total number of confirmed cases has now risen to 8,569 across 28 states and 129 local government areas.

“Notably, 68 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases in 2024 have originated from three states: Ondo 28 per cent, Edo 23 per cent and Bauchi 17 per cent.

“The predominant age group affected is between 31 to 40 years, and there is an equal gender distribution among confirmed cases, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:1.”

The NCDC, however, said no new healthcare workers were reported to be affected during week 41, reflecting ongoing efforts to safeguard medical personnel amidst the outbreak.

It said the National Lassa Fever Multi-Partner, Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group continued to coordinate response activities, focusing on robust contact tracing and community engagement.

According to the NCDC, the challenges remain, including inadequate funding for preparedness activities and poor health-seeking behaviour in affected communities due to the high costs associated with treatment.

It said environmental sanitation conditions in high-burden areas also required urgent attention to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Share

Please follow and like us: