The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has lauded road contractors for doing a superb job across the Edo South Senatorial District.

This is as the Governor sent a note of warning to firms lagging behind, adding that they risk losing their contracts.

Speaking on Saturday during an inspection tour of ongoing road construction projects in Edo South, as part of his administration’s efforts to ensure timely delivery and value for public funds.

According to a statement issued by his media aide, Patrick Ebojele, Okpebholo noted that the inspection was timely and important to separate serious contractors from those failing to meet agreed standards and timelines.

He said, “We’ve gone round several places today. We were at Church Road, Upper Ekenwan Road, and we were not too happy with the contractors there.

“We have made our observations known to the contractor on the need to meet specifications. By the time we return next time and nothing has happened the way we want it, we can revoke that job,” the governor warned.

Notwithstanding, he expressed satisfaction with work quality at other project sites, praising contractors who have shown commitment and professionalism.

“We have gone to three other places, and I can see that everything is going well there. I am very happy with the contractor handling the job in Ogheghe; they are doing a very good job.

“I am also very happy with the contractor handling Sapele Road; they are doing a very good job,” he noted.

He said his administration would not tolerate unnecessary delays, especially with the rainy season fast approaching, noting that road infrastructure remains a top priority.

“We will continue to monitor these projects closely, even at weekends. We won’t waste time because there is no time. The rainy season is almost here, and if we are not working, that means nothing will be achieved,” he added.

The Governor further linked the projects to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda. He stated that road construction is one of the most visible ways to restore public confidence in governance.

“We must work in line with Mr President’s Renewed Hope for the country. One of the ways to bring renewed hope is through the construction of roads.

“That is how our people will know that they voted for us and that we are delivering on our promises,” Okpebholo said.

The projects inspected include the 1.4-kilometre Charismatic (Church) Road off Ekenwan Road; the Old Sapele Road linking Agip, Ohogbohi and Ogheghe communities; Ogheghe Road off Sapele Road; and the Sapele Road Bypass.

During the inspection, residents of the communities trooped out in large numbers to express appreciation to the governor for what they described as visible and impactful development. Okpebholo was accompanied on the tour by top government officials, including the APC Deputy Chairman in the state, Sylvester Aigbobor, and other senior government functionaries.