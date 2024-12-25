Edo: Okpebholo To Prioritize Public Servants Training

Share

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Wednesday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to prioritising the training and retraining of public servants to drive efficient, transparent, and impactful service delivery.

Governor Okpehbolo gave this assurance following the swearing-in ceremony of three new Permanent Secretaries at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.

Speaking in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo underscored the importance of a revitalised civil service, stressing that a dedicated and accountable workforce is crucial to fulfilling his administration’s governance agenda.

“Edo people voted for us to provide good governance, and public service delivery will be central to that agenda,” he declared.

He warned against complacency, stressing that indolence and a lax approach to work would no longer be tolerated.

“Gone are the days when anything goes in public service. My administration will not tolerate indolence and a lackadaisical approach to work.

“To this end, we are building a team of dedicated civil servants who will be effective and transparent in their call to duty,” Okpebholo stated.

Reaffirming his focus on capacity building, the governor pledged to continually reposition public servants to align with his vision for a progressive Edo State.

“We will ensure that public servants in Edo State are constantly trained and repositioned to achieve our dream of a better Edo,” he added.

He urged the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries to embrace their roles with dedication, encouraging them to drive significant change in the coming year.

Speaking on behalf of the new appointees, Stella Eshieshie expressed gratitude to the governor for the trust placed in them.

She assured him that they would leverage their experience and expertise to implement policies that reflect the administration’s vision.

Twenty-four hours after his swearing-in, Okpebholo, in November, approved the dissolution of the executive of all boards, agencies, and parastatals in the state public service with immediate effect.

