Edo: Okpebholo Swears In Three Judges Refused By Obaseki Administration

The Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo on Monday swore in three Judges who were initially rejected by Mr Godwin Obaseki’s administration when he swore in five of their colleagues in May this year.

The Governor who supervised the swearing-in of the three Judges into the Bench of Edo State High Court at the Festival Hall in Government House recalled that in his inaugural speech, he had promised to look into the case and today presents the privilege to right the wrong.

He said: “During my swearing-in ceremony as Governor of Edo State on the 12th of November 2024, I acknowledged the critical role of the judiciary under the doctrine of Separation of Powers. Today we are gathered here to strengthen the role of the Judiciary.

“The National Judicial Council in June 2023 had recommended eight persons for appointment as Judges of the Edo State High Court.

“Eleven months after that recommendation, only five of them were sworn in by the immediate-past administration, leaving out three, even when they had all been cleared and recommended by the same NJC.

“In my inaugural speech, I made a promise to look into the case. Today we have the privilege to right the wrong. The three judges will now have the opportunity to sit with their colleagues at the bench of the Edo State High Court, to discharge their duties as beacons of hope.

“For me, no one should be discriminated against, marginalized or hated for personal reasons, or on account of not having a godfather.

“As Judges of the State High Court, we expect you to uphold a high standard of conduct, ensure fair dispute resolution, uphold the rights of citizens, and bring culprits to justice.”

The three Judges sworn in are Ojo Maureen Osa, Okundamiya Godwin Jeff and Edoghogho Eboigbe.

Responding on behalf of the trio, Ojo Maureen Osa thanked the governor for the opportunity given to them to serve as Judges in Edo State.

She appreciated the Governor for making their swearing-in a reality, just three weeks into office, and prayed that his tenure would be marked with success and the advancement of justice for all.

“We assure you that we will dispense justice without fear or favour,” she stated.

