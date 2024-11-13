Edo: Okpebholo Suspends Revenue Collection Indefinitely

Share

Barely 24 hours after his swearing-in as the Executive Governor of Edo State, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Wednesday ordered the immediate suspension of State revenue collection.

Giving the directive in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Hon. Fred Itua, Governor Okpebholo said the indefinite suspension is effective immediately and aims to address issues surrounding the current revenue system.

According to the Governor, those collected at motor parks and other public areas are inclusive.

Okpebholo mandated the state Commissioner of Police to arrest any individual found violating the order.

“The collection of revenues in the State has been suspended indefinitely. Anyone seen collecting revenues on behalf of the State Government will be arrested,” the governor declared.

He explained that he would soon conduct a thorough review of the concerns related to revenue collection and provide further guidance.

Until that time, no revenue collection on behalf of the state government is permitted.

Okpebholo’s decisive action comes just a day after he was sworn in as the governor of Edo State, succeeding Godwin Obaseki, whose eight-year tenure concluded this week.

The inauguration ceremony took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, two months after the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured victory in the state’s governorship election.

Governor Okpebholo and his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, were warmly received as they took their oaths of office, with Okpebholo riding in an open van to greet cheering supporters following the ceremony.

This suspension marks the governor’s initial steps toward addressing pressing administrative and financial issues in the state as he embarks on his tenure.

